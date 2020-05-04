Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM ProMaster

City SLT| LADDER RACK| DIVIDER| UCONNECT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

City SLT| LADDER RACK| DIVIDER| UCONNECT

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

  1. 4960368
  2. 4960368
  3. 4960368
  4. 4960368
  5. 4960368
  6. 4960368
  7. 4960368
  8. 4960368
  9. 4960368
  10. 4960368
  11. 4960368
  12. 4960368
  13. 4960368
  14. 4960368
  15. 4960368
  16. 4960368
  17. 4960368
  18. 4960368
  19. 4960368
  20. 4960368
  21. 4960368
  22. 4960368
  23. 4960368
  24. 4960368
  25. 4960368
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,518KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4960368
  • Stock #: NP6250
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Promaster City Cargo Van SLT Dual Sliding doors***Eqipped with 2.4L 4cylinder Tigershark meshed to a 9-speed automatic transmission***Dual ladder rack***cargo divider***shelve***U-connect 5.0 AM/FM/BLUETOOTH***p/windows***p/locks***p/mirror***air conditioning***



Buy me, touch free online!!! Walk-through a vehicle live via mobile video calls. No payments up to 6 months available O.A.C. (interest deferred)



Car buying made easy!!!SAME DAY DELIEVERY*3.99% FINANCING OR LEASE @ *5.75%, NO PAYMENTS FOR UP TO 180 DAYS AVAIL. O.A.C.* 100% ALL ORIGINAL, ACCIDENT FREE, FLAWLESS!!. Vellas Certified Pre-owned included, advertised price plus H.S.T and licensing. No hidden fees. Whether shopping from near or far have comfort in your purchase by requesting a personalized video walk around! Contact Vellas today to have your video emailed to you. BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY. Mon-Thurs 9:30-8:00pm, Fri 9:30-6:00pm Sat 9:30-5:00pm, Sundays by appointment. ****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-owned includes :

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2019 Dodge Charger S...
 21,221 KM
$31,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 15,465 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade L...
 59,284 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Send A Message