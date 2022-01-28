Menu
2015 Tesla Model S

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2015 Tesla Model S

2015 Tesla Model S

70D

2015 Tesla Model S

70D

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8175082
  Stock #: 22635
  VIN: 5YJSA1S27FF092325

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Power Adjustable Seat
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

