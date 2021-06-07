2015 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
905-851-1600
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3
905-851-1600
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
+ taxes & licensing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3