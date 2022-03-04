$14,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline, 2 Years Power-train Warranty
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Just Arrived...
Boasting a successful formula of versatility, utility, and efficiency, our 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 5 Door Hatchback on display in Deep Black Pearl is better than ever! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 170hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive scores nearly 6.4L/100km on the highway and has nimble suspension and powerful brakes for an engaging ride that is composed, yet spirited. The sporty exterior of our Golf Comfortline has a sloping hood design, narrower headlights, and a lower stance.
Inside, the Golf Comfortline has a luxurious European-inspired vibe and offers more head and legroom than before. Relax in comfortable heated seats and enjoy your favorite tunes on a great sound system with available satellite radio. You will be looking for reasons to get out and drive in this fantastic Golf.
The engineers at Volkswagen have your safety in mind with the masterful construction of this all-around great car. Anti-lock disc brakes, a rearview camera, and six airbags are on board to keep you and your passengers out of harm's way. Our Golf is an intelligent choice that will be an excellent investment for you and your family. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!!
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
