2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
GT | COUPE | NAV | HRE RIMS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
26,943KM
VIN SCFEKBAL6GGC20396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,943 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage