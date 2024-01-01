Menu
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

26,943 KM

Details

$79,910

+ tax & licensing
2016 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

GT | COUPE | NAV | HRE RIMS

GT | COUPE | NAV | HRE RIMS

GT | COUPE | NAV | HRE RIMS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$79,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,943KM
VIN SCFEKBAL6GGC20396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,943 KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104
$79,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

