2016 Audi A3
4dr Sdn quattro 2.0T Progressiv
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED || NO ACCIDENT || S-LINE PACKAGE
$3000 CARBON FIBER UPGRADES
A knockout in Gray Metallic, our 2016 Audi A3 2.0T quattro Premium Plus Sedan delivers performance and style! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that packs 220hp paired with a 6 Speed Automated Manual gearbox that will blast you down the freeway. Once behind the wheel, as you enjoy near approximately 7.1L/100km on the highway, you'll see that this All Wheel Drive sedan practically begs to be driven showing off beautiful alloy wheels and LED daytime running lights.
2.0T Quattro Premium Plus offers comfortable heated leather seats, a sunroof, keyless ignition, and dual-zone climate control. The technology in this sedan is cutting edge, but refreshingly easy to use. Enjoy the MMI electronics interface with a large display as well as Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, or turn up the volume on a phenomenal sound system equipped with a CD player, available satellite and HD radio, and an SD card slot.
Audi shows off ABS, traction, and stability control, a multitude of airbags and Audi Pre-Sense have been meticulously designed to keep you out of harm's way. You've got to see this piece of fantastic German engineering in the flesh with this 2.0T Quattro Premium Plus! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
Vehicle Features
