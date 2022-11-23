2016 Audi A3

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$18,990 + taxes & licensing 1 6 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9386938

9386938 Stock #: 2400002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

