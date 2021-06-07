Menu
2016 Audi Q3

107,100 KM

Details Description Features

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Cars on Canada

800-683-6114

2016 Audi Q3

2016 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv

2016 Audi Q3

quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv

Location

Cars on Canada

2-8131 Keele St, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Z2

800-683-6114

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

107,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7209182
  • Stock #: 11091
  • VIN: WA1JFCFS7GR001108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,100 KM

Vehicle Description

    


New Inventory Just Arrived…!


 Call or text me at (647) 241-5060 Reza.


 With any finance purchase, you will receive a 1-YEAR FREE OIL CHANGE SERVICE. This is my personal promotion. To receive this, you must contact me at (647) 241-5060 – Reza.


 NO hiding fees. NO admin fees. Price Up to 90 Day Deferral payment -100% application accepted- 0% Down payment. INDOOR SHOWROOM Over 200 Car in stock.


 


Appointment Base Open 7 days a week Call or Text me at 647-241-5060 – Reza


WHY PAY MORE ELSEWHERE?! SAME-DAY DELIVERY! WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT TYPES!


 FULL CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP!


 Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit, or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders, we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


 


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages.


 


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $1299.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions, or typographic mistakes found on all our ads; prices may change without notice .All price is plus tax and licensing 


 


Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


 


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic.  Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA!.   


Cars On Canada it's a division of Yordale Fine Cars and works on the same Umbrella

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels
Disability Equipped

Cars on Canada

Cars on Canada

2-8131 Keele St, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Z2

800-683-6114

