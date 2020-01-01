Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Xenon Headlamps, Carbon fibre, Audi side assist, Bang and Olufsen sound, Factory warranty until April 2020 or 80,000km, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 8.5J x 20'' 5 V-Spoke Design.







New Price! Odometer is 7510 kilometers below market average! White 2016 Audi SQ5 3.0 TECHNIK F-SPORT 3 WARRANTY NAVI PANO







Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Backup Sensor

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Leatherette Interior

Power Lift Gates

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

Audio Voice Control

