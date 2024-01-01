$19,910+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series
328i GRAN TURISMO | X DRIVE | PANO
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$19,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,289KM
VIN WBA8Z5C58GGS37881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,289 KM
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
2016 BMW 3 Series