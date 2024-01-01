Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

116,289 KM

Details

$19,910

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

328i GRAN TURISMO | X DRIVE | PANO

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i GRAN TURISMO | X DRIVE | PANO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$19,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,289KM
VIN WBA8Z5C58GGS37881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,289 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

