Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth Audio, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 18 Inch wheels, ABS brakes, CD player, Convertible HardTop, Four wheel independent suspension, Memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.







Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 11964 kilometers below market average! Red 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 1 OWNER CONVERTIBLE NAVIGATION







Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain sensor wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Backup Sensor

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Leatherette Interior

Power Lift Gates

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Driver Side Airbag

Audio Voice Control

