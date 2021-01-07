Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 5 Series

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive, Navi, Roof, Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive, Navi, Roof, Blind Spot

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6479295
  • Stock #: 1BMW360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** Winter Sale ** Buy Cars From Home Online or Make an Appointment  ** Special Deals & Offers **

- 36 Months / 60,000 Kilometers Premium Warranty ($3,000 Per Claim) Included

- Please contact for details, Text Message# 647-233-2273

 

Fully Loaded, Only 59,000 Km

Designed for your driving pleasure, our 2016 BMW 535i xDrive Sedan is presented in Space Grey Metallic &  nappa/mocca Leather with exclusive seam. Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter TwinPower 6 Cylinder that offers 302hp while connected to an 8 Speed Automatic gearbox with Sport and Manual shift modes as you sprint to 60mph in just 5.7 seconds. This All Wheel Drive helps you score near approximately 7.8L/100km on the highway and looks sharp with prominent V spoke light alloy wheels, LED fog lights, and xenon adaptive headlights. 

Arouse your senses by opening the 5-Series door and taking in the view from the sunroof as you admire the blend of dark wood trim, ambient lighting and attention to detail that will make you feel empowered. Enjoy the sumptuous Dakota leather on 8-way power front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Take command with our iDrive electronics interface, Bluetooth, and navigation, or crank up your tunes on the HiFi sound system. 

BMW's stellar reputation for being a top safety pick holds true with advanced features such as emergency communications and stability/traction control. Exceptional performance, incomparable style, and state-of-the-art technology are what you expect from BMW...and this 535i Sedan will not disappoint! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 59,000 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XE Prest...
 105,000 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2015 Porsche Macan T...
 150,000 KM
$34,980 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory