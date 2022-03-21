Menu
2016 BMW 5 Series

79,655 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2016 BMW 5 Series

2016 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive/ M SPORT PKG/DRIVE ASSIST PLUS/ HUD

2016 BMW 5 Series

550i xDrive/ M SPORT PKG/DRIVE ASSIST PLUS/ HUD

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

79,655KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8755901
  Stock #: NM0491
  VIN: WBAKP9C5XGD980658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0491
  • Mileage 79,655 KM

Vehicle Description

M SPORTS PACKAGE, DRIVE ASSISTANT PLUS PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AUTOMATIC SOFT- CLOSE DOORS, FRONT COLLISION WARNING, ACTIVE BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, REAR SUN SHADES, MEMORY SEATS, ECO STOP/START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, POWER LIFTGATE, AMBIENT LIGHTING, PARKING AID, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC), GPS TRACKING, AUTO FOLDING MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, ACTIVE SEATS, AUTOMATIC 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS, LED FOG LIGHTS, SURROUND VIEW, HEADLINER IN ALCANTARA, CONNECTED DRIVE SERVICES PACKAGE, ROAD SIGN DETECTION, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, VOICE COMMAND RECOGNITION, 20 INCH M DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS 2016 SPACE GREY METALLIC ON BLACK BMW 5 SERIES 550i XDrive| ALL WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

