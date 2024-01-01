Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 BMW X1

67,247 KM

Details

$20,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i | PANO | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X1

xDrive28i | PANO | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 11488322
  2. 11488322
  3. 11488322
  4. 11488322
  5. 11488322
  6. 11488322
  7. 11488322
  8. 11488322
  9. 11488322
  10. 11488322
  11. 11488322
  12. 11488322
  13. 11488322
  14. 11488322
  15. 11488322
  16. 11488322
  17. 11488322
  18. 11488322
  19. 11488322
  20. 11488322
  21. 11488322
  22. 11488322
  23. 11488322
  24. 11488322
  25. 11488322
  26. 11488322
  27. 11488322
  28. 11488322
  29. 11488322
  30. 11488322
  31. 11488322
  32. 11488322
  33. 11488322
  34. 11488322
  35. 11488322
Contact Seller

$20,910

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,247KM
VIN WBXHT3C37G5E54007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27248
  • Mileage 67,247 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

Used 2014 Jaguar F-Type S | V6 | CONVERTIBLE | 20 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2014 Jaguar F-Type S | V6 | CONVERTIBLE | 20 IN WHEELS 52,806 KM $39,910 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG | MATT BLACK | 22 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG | MATT BLACK | 22 IN WHEELS 11,191 KM $241,910 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive | M PERFORMANCE | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON
2020 BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive | M PERFORMANCE | 19 IN WHEELS 57,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X1