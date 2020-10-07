+ taxes & licensing
888-422-3104
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Light Alloy (Style 307). 90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* * Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details. This vehicle is still undergoing the reconditioning process at Toronto Auto Brokers. Please call or email for the status of this vehicle prior to visiting our showroom. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 18857 kilometers below market average! Black 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i I PANO I NAVI I CAM I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Pleasing handling and confidence, a flexible cabin, a highly effective AWD system and sporty steering were noted by many X3 owners from this generation. The silky 3.0L straight-six was a favourite powerplant, and the twin-turbo straight-six turns the X3 into a proper hot-rod, according to owner reviews. Fuel economy is rated highly with the X3’s smaller engine options, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca Awards: * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3