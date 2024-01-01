$24,910+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i | M-SPORT | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i | M-SPORT | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
$24,910
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,376KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXKR0C51G0U09493
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27094
- Mileage 122,376 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers
2016 Audi A8 4.0T V8 | NIGHT VISION | MASSAGE | 20 IN WHEELS 81,610 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 AMG | COUPE | BURMESTER | 19 IN WHEELS 116,512 KM $43,912 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Macan PREMIUM PLUS PKG | RED LEATHER | 20 IN WHEELS 34,591 KM $57,912 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Toronto Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-422-XXXX(click to show)
888-422-3104
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,910
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers
888-422-3104
2016 BMW X5