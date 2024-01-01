Menu
2016 BMW X5

122,376 KM

Details

$24,910

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i | M-SPORT | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i | M-SPORT | HUD | 20 IN WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Used
122,376KM
VIN 5UXKR0C51G0U09493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27094
  • Mileage 122,376 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
2016 BMW X5