Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Cadillac Escalade

60,031 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2016 Cadillac Escalade

2016 Cadillac Escalade

PREMIUM | 7 PASS | 22 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Cadillac Escalade

PREMIUM | 7 PASS | 22 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 7712875
  2. 7712875
  3. 7712875
  4. 7712875
  5. 7712875
  6. 7712875
  7. 7712875
  8. 7712875
  9. 7712875
  10. 7712875
  11. 7712875
  12. 7712875
  13. 7712875
  14. 7712875
  15. 7712875
  16. 7712875
  17. 7712875
  18. 7712875
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,031KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7712875
  • Stock #: 22084
  • VIN: 1GYS4CKJ5GR266117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22084
  • Mileage 60,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Lane Assist, USB Connectivity, Xenon Headlamps, 22 In Wheels, 4WD, Black Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bose Centrepoint 16 Speaker Surround Sound System, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Rear air conditioning, Security system, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 28388 kilometers below market average! White 2016 Cadillac Escalade PREMIUM | 7 PASS | 22 IN WHEELS | COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2009 Porsche 911 TAR...
 126,124 KM
$69,910 + tax & lic
2008 Aston Martin Va...
 71,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jett...
 129,115 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory