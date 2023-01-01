Menu
2016 Chevrolet Corvette

45,773 KM

Details Description

$67,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

STINGRAY | 7-SPEED | PRO CHARGER | KOOKS HEADERS

Location

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

45,773KM
Used
  • Stock #: 25776
  • VIN: 1G1YA2D74G5124491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blade Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 45,773 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a Canadian vehicle with a clean Carfax report. Packed with upgrades that elevate its performance to the next level, this Stingray is a true testament to Chevrolet's commitment to crafting automotive legends. Drive it, and you'll feel the pulse of American ingenuity coursing through every curve and rev of its engine.

Key features Include:

- 560 HorsePower
- Pro Charger
- Intercooler
- High-flow Cats
- 19" Front Wheels
- 20" Rear Wheels
- Kooks Headers
- Equipped with a 6.2-liter V8 engine
- Performance Suspension
- Magnetic Ride Control
- Removable Roof Panel
- Leather Interior
- Power-Adjustable Seats
- Navigation System
- Bose Premium Audio
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Performance Data Recorder
- Rearview Camera
- Upgraded Exhaust System


NOW OFFERING 3 MONTH DEFERRED FINANCING PAYMENTS ON APPROVED CREDIT.

Looking for a top-rated pre-owned luxury car dealership in the GTA? Look no further than Toronto Auto Brokers (TAB)! We're proud to have won multiple awards, including the 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2023 CBRB Dealer Award, the 2023 Three Best Rated Dealer Award, and many more!

With 30 years of experience serving the Greater Toronto Area, TAB is a respected and trusted name in the pre-owned luxury car industry. Our 30,000 sq.Ft indoor showroom is home to a wide range of luxury vehicles from top brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, and more. And we don't just serve the GTA, we're proud to offer our services to all cities in Canada, including Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax, and more.

At TAB, we're committed to providing a no-pressure environment and honest work ethics. As a family-owned and operated business, we treat every customer like family and ensure that every interaction is a positive one. Come experience the TAB Lifestyle at its truest form, luxury car buying has never been more enjoyable and exciting!

We offer a variety of services to make your purchase experience as easy and stress-free as possible. From competitive and simple financing and leasing options to extended warranties, aftermarket services, and full history reports on every vehicle, we have everything you need to make an informed decision. We welcome every trade, even if you're just looking to sell your car without buying, and when it comes to financing or leasing, we offer same day approvals, with access to over 50 lenders, including all of the banks in Canada. Feel free to check out your own Equifax credit score without affecting your credit score, simply click on the Equifax tab above and see if you qualify.

So if you're looking for a luxury pre-owned car dealership in Toronto, look no further than TAB! We proudly serve the GTA, including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more.

Call us today or visit our website to learn more about our inventory and services. And remember, all prices exclude applicable taxes and licensing, and vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $699.

* Owners love the Corvette's world-class looks, great feature-content bang for the buck, thrilling performance, instant model recognition, a usable trunk, and excellent highway cruising mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca

