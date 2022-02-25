$35,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 4X4 Z71 Off Road package, Only 91,000 Km
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
$35,000
- Listing ID: 8338488
- Stock #: 20314675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... comes with 2 Years Powertrain Warranty
Our 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab 4X4 with the Z71 Off-Road Package is ready to serve you in this Black paint scheme! Powered by a proven 5.3 Liter EcoTec3 V8 offers 355hp on demand while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with tow/haul mode. This Four Wheel Drive combination executes flawlessly to provide you with nearly approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway and plenty of muscle to get your job done with ease! Plus, the legendary Z-71 Off-Road Package offers real off-road capability with a tuned suspension featuring Rancho shocks, skid plates, and an automatic locking rear differential. Our award-winning Silverado 1500 LT is ruggedly handsome with its bold grille, chrome accents, and prominent wheels.
Inside this dedicated machine, you'll appreciate the quiet ride and thoughtfully designed cabin. Convenience features include remote keyless entry, premium seating, power accessories, and a driver information center. It's easy to stay in touch thanks to Chevrolet MyLink radio with voice activation, an 8-inch color touchscreen, CD/MP3, Bluetooth, available satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, and OnStar with available WiFi.
With excellent safety scores, our Chevrolet Silverado 1500 also offers priceless peace of mind and security with Stabilitrak, 4-wheel ABS, daytime running lamps, and plenty of airbags. Whether conquering your workday or playing on the weekend, this is a fantastic choice for your transportation needs! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699.
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
