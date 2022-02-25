Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

91,000 KM

Details Description Features

$35,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 Z71 Off Road package, Only 91,000 Km

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT 4X4 Z71 Off Road package, Only 91,000 Km

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8338488
  • Stock #: 20314675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived... comes with 2 Years Powertrain Warranty 

Our 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab 4X4 with the Z71 Off-Road Package is ready to serve you in this Black paint scheme! Powered by a proven 5.3 Liter EcoTec3 V8 offers 355hp on demand while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with tow/haul mode. This Four Wheel Drive combination executes flawlessly to provide you with nearly approximately 10.2L/100km on the highway and plenty of muscle to get your job done with ease! Plus, the legendary Z-71 Off-Road Package offers real off-road capability with a tuned suspension featuring Rancho shocks, skid plates, and an automatic locking rear differential. Our award-winning Silverado 1500 LT is ruggedly handsome with its bold grille, chrome accents, and prominent wheels.

Inside this dedicated machine, you'll appreciate the quiet ride and thoughtfully designed cabin. Convenience features include remote keyless entry, premium seating, power accessories, and a driver information center. It's easy to stay in touch thanks to Chevrolet MyLink radio with voice activation, an 8-inch color touchscreen, CD/MP3, Bluetooth, available satellite radio, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, and OnStar with available WiFi.

With excellent safety scores, our Chevrolet Silverado 1500 also offers priceless peace of mind and security with Stabilitrak, 4-wheel ABS, daytime running lamps, and plenty of airbags. Whether conquering your workday or playing on the weekend, this is a fantastic choice for your transportation needs! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $699. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Topbillin Auto Sales

2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 186,000 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 124,000 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 91,000 KM
$26,800 + tax & lic

Email Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

Call Dealer

905-660-XXXX

(click to show)

905-660-8848

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory