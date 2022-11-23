Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,081 KM

Details Description Features

$17,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus/ NAV/ CAM/ 7 PASS/ NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus/ NAV/ CAM/ 7 PASS/ NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 9350548
  2. 9350548
  3. 9350548
  4. 9350548
  5. 9350548
  6. 9350548
  7. 9350548
  8. 9350548
  9. 9350548
  10. 9350548
  11. 9350548
  12. 9350548
  13. 9350548
  14. 9350548
  15. 9350548
  16. 9350548
  17. 9350548
  18. 9350548
  19. 9350548
  20. 9350548
  21. 9350548
Contact Seller

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

162,081KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9350548
  • Stock #: NM0663
  • VIN: 2c4rdgbg2gr372776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Back-up Camera, 7 Passanger Capacity, Leather Upholstery, Bluetooth Conenctivity, Voice Recognition, Heated Mirrors, Rear Entertainment System, Power Sliding Doors, Clean Carfax, Single Owner 2016 Black on Black Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus | Front Wheel Drive Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2015 Jaguar XF V6 Sp...
 80,302 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 177,049 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 4WD 14...
 135,099 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory