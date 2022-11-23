$17,800 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 0 8 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9350548

9350548 Stock #: NM0663

NM0663 VIN: 2c4rdgbg2gr372776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,081 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Storage Box Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.