2016 Ford Edge

110,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

2016 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9206749
  • Stock #: 21024787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

 

JUST ARRIVED.....THIS 2016 FORD EDGE SEL IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND COMES FULLY CERTIFIED, SAFETY IS INCLUDED, NO EXTRA CHARGE, COMES WITH 2 YEAR POWER-TRAIN WARRANT

 

Meet our 2016 Ford Edge SEL in White Platinum and see how it will delight you with its dynamic blend of efficiency, utility, and flat-out fun! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 245hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Selectshift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Edge feels solid and refined, delivering a comfortable ride with car-like handling scoring nearly approximately 7.8L/100km out on the open road. Our Edge SEL boasts ample cargo space and expansive head and legroom for 5 passengers while retaining bold style with its alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and active grille shutters! 

Inside our SEL, enjoy high-tech, modern design featuring Sync, our easy-to-use in-car connectivity system that lets you make hands-free calls, control your music with your voice, and more! Keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 60/40 split rear seat, a prominent infotainment display, and a great sound system with available satellite radio are just a sampling of amenities that help to make our Edge a consumer favorite.

Drive with confidence knowing Ford offers automatic headlights, a rear camera, rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, Curve Control, and emergency crash notification are all on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. You'll even have peace of mind thanks to MyKey, which allows you to set controls for the teen driver in the house! This Edge is the perfect midsize crossover for the on-the-go family. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 

______________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

_________________________________________________________________________

FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Extended Warranty with Excellent coverage Available up to 48 months or 80,000 Kms www.topbillinauto.ca. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

_________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.

BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/ 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

