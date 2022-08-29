$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2016 Ford Edge
4DR SEL FWD
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9206749
- Stock #: 21024787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED.....THIS 2016 FORD EDGE SEL IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION AND COMES FULLY CERTIFIED, SAFETY IS INCLUDED, NO EXTRA CHARGE, COMES WITH 2 YEAR POWER-TRAIN WARRANT
Meet our 2016 Ford Edge SEL in White Platinum and see how it will delight you with its dynamic blend of efficiency, utility, and flat-out fun! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 245hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Selectshift Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Edge feels solid and refined, delivering a comfortable ride with car-like handling scoring nearly approximately 7.8L/100km out on the open road. Our Edge SEL boasts ample cargo space and expansive head and legroom for 5 passengers while retaining bold style with its alloy wheels, dual exhaust tips, and active grille shutters!
Inside our SEL, enjoy high-tech, modern design featuring Sync, our easy-to-use in-car connectivity system that lets you make hands-free calls, control your music with your voice, and more! Keyless ignition/entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 60/40 split rear seat, a prominent infotainment display, and a great sound system with available satellite radio are just a sampling of amenities that help to make our Edge a consumer favorite.
Drive with confidence knowing Ford offers automatic headlights, a rear camera, rear parking sensors, advanced airbags, traction/stability control, Curve Control, and emergency crash notification are all on board to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. You'll even have peace of mind thanks to MyKey, which allows you to set controls for the teen driver in the house! This Edge is the perfect midsize crossover for the on-the-go family. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results.
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Extended Warranty with Excellent coverage Available up to 48 months or 80,000 Kms
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
Vehicle Features
