2016 Ford F-150

XLT I SUPER CREW I PANORAMIC SUNROOF I NAVIGATION

2016 Ford F-150

XLT I SUPER CREW I PANORAMIC SUNROOF I NAVIGATION

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$24,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,160KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707645
  • Stock #: 18923
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
Convenience
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Directions Website Inventory

888-422-3104

905-264-9888

