2016 Ford F-350

191,981 KM

$41,888

+ tax & licensing
$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

4WD Crew Cab 172 XL

2016 Ford F-350

4WD Crew Cab 172 XL

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$41,888

+ taxes & licensing

191,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8619920
  • Stock #: NM0395
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT9GEC08613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0395
  • Mileage 191,981 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BLACK ON TWO TONED BLACK/GREY FORD F-350 | FOUR WHEEL DRIVE Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Locks
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Crew Cab
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

