Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Mustang

43,737 KM

Details Description Features

$27,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Mustang

2016 Ford Mustang

2dr Fastback EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Mustang

2dr Fastback EcoBoost

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 7130824
  2. 7130824
  3. 7130824
  4. 7130824
  5. 7130824
  6. 7130824
  7. 7130824
  8. 7130824
  9. 7130824
  10. 7130824
  11. 7130824
Contact Seller

$27,910

+ taxes & licensing

43,737KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7130824
  • Stock #: 21324
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH3G5217471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21324
  • Mileage 43,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted Machined Alum. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 15020 kilometers below market average! Red 2016 Ford Mustang ECOBOOST I 6 SPEED I CAM I COMING SOON Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2020 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC’s regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2018 Porsche 911 CAR...
 25,309 KM
$118,910 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus ES ES350 ...
 19,574 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 56,800 KM
$45,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory