2016 GMC Yukon XL

124,082 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2016 GMC Yukon XL

DENALI | XL | 7 PASSENGER | ENTERTAIN PKG | HUD

12697506

2016 GMC Yukon XL

DENALI | XL | 7 PASSENGER | ENTERTAIN PKG | HUD

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,082KM
VIN 1GKS2HKJ6GR412800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,082 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
2016 GMC Yukon XL