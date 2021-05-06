Menu
2016 GMC Yukon XL

79,191 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 GMC Yukon XL

2016 GMC Yukon XL

DENALI I 8-PASS I REAR DVD I NAV I COMING SOON

2016 GMC Yukon XL

DENALI I 8-PASS I REAR DVD I NAV I COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,191KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7130812
  Stock #: 21399
  VIN: 1GKS2HKJ3GR279963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21399
  • Mileage 79,191 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, USB Connectivity, Sirius XM Radio, Clean Accident History Report Available, 4WD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Blind spot sensor: Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centrepoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, Brake assist, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Heated steering wheel, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Safety Alert Driver Seat, Steering wheel memory, Wheels: 20" x 9" Ultra Bright Machined Aluminum. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2016 GMC Yukon XL DENALI I 8-PASS I REAR DVD I NAV I COMING SOON

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

