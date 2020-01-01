+ taxes & licensing
89 Auto Vaughan Drive, Vaughan, ON L6A 4A1
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2016 Honda Civic! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! Top features include front bucket seats, an outside temperature display, cruise control, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
