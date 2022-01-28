$16,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-660-8848
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Luxury, AWD, 7 Pass, Leather, Pano Roof
Location
Topbillin Auto Sales
7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6
905-660-8848
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $599
$16,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8164378
- Stock #: 20128652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived... Fully Loaded - comes with 2 Years Power-train Warranty
CarFax Link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FDQhvP87cT0hvEx%2fgmxTB5dN8A%2bBM%2frN#accident-damage-section
Our incredible 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD Luxury is ready for you in Circuit Silver. Motivated by a potent 3.3 Liter V6 that offers 290hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Shiftronic for amazing passing. Our incredible All Wheel Drive crossover SUV delivers spirited acceleration, a smooth ride, nearly 9.4L/100km, and tows up to 5,000lbs while showing off 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, panoramic sunroof, and chrome accents. You'll also appreciate roof rack side rails, trailer tow pre-wiring, and dual heated mirrors.
A haven of comfort and refinement, the Luxury interior greets you with heated first and second-row seats and a 60/40-split third-row seat that offers versatile seating for 6. Settle into the comfortable leather, grip the heated steering wheel, and stay safely connected and in-the-know thanks to the upscale audio with available Satelite along with auxiliary input jacks and Bluetooth hands-free.
Drive with confidence knowing your Hyundai scored superior safety rating thanks in part to innovative safety systems that help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Reward your family with the security, style, and space that only this masterfully crafted Santa Fe XL can deliver! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
__________________________________________________________________________
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing. Used car loan rates start at %4.9, Apply Today! Secure, No obligation, you will love the results. www.topbillinauto.ca Cost of borrowing $10,000 @ %4.9 over 60M is $1,390
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
__________________________________________________________________________
FREE 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDES 24,000 KILOMETERS, $600 PER CLAIM, COVERS (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAD GASKET & ETC.) CANADA WIDE. Warranty Upgrade is Available. AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR FIVE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $599. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________
Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.
BUSINESS HOURS: Tues, Wed, Thurs 10 AM to 7:30 PM, Mon, Fri, Sat 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 3 PM
https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.