$26,910
2016 Infiniti Q50
RED SPORT 400 | BOSE | NAV | 19 IN WHEELS
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
87,959KM
VIN JN1FV7AR9GM451970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27136
- Mileage 87,959 KM
Alternate Numbers905-264-9888
