2016 Jaguar F-Type

S CONVERTIBLE MERIDIAN DRIVE SELECT

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$49,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,406KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4508298
  • Stock #: 18836
  • VIN: SAJXA6FU8G8K22730
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, 19 Inch Alloy wheels, Sports exhaust, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Carpet Mats, Front Performance Seats, Full Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory seat, Red Leather Interior Pack, Traction control.



JAGUAR KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:



NAVIGATION

RED LEATHER INTERIOR

ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

SPORTS EXHAUST

19 INCH WHEELS

SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE

DRIVE SELECT

PUSH START



Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S CONVERTIBLE MERIDIAN DRIVE SELECT



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.



Reviews:

* Many owners report that the F-Type capably combines cruising comfort with pleasing performance and handling, and that the vehicle is reasonable on fuel when driven gently. Notably, ride quality, even over rough roads, doesn't diminish badly by performance car standards. The cabin is snug but nicely trimmed, and feels luxurious and welcoming. On all aspects of power, performance, handling, balance, and the dynamic ''feel'', F-Type seems to have impressed its owners though many admit this car is an indulgence, and that faster/more powerful options are available for the money. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

