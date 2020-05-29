Menu
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Topbillin Auto Sales

905-660-8848

2016 Jaguar XF

2016 Jaguar XF

Prestige AWD, No Accidents

2016 Jaguar XF

Prestige AWD, No Accidents

Location

Topbillin Auto Sales

7855 Keele Street, Vaughan, ON L4K 1Y6

905-660-8848

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

  78,000KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5175593
  Stock #: 99JAG164
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $999

Local Ontario Jaguar XF AWD Prestige package with CLEAN CARFAX CANADA - ACCIDENT FREE... Admire the impeccable engineering behind our redesigned 2016 Jaguar XF Prestige All Wheel Drive brought to you in Ammonite Grey Metallic. Under the hood is a Super Charged 340hp 3.0 Liter V6 that is perfectly paired with a responsive 8 Speed automatic gearbox. Our sedan soars to 60mph in 5.2 seconds, scores near 8.4L/100km, and provides brilliant handling that is quintessential Jaguar.

The unique stance of our XF Prestige commands attention with its sleek 19 inch wheels, xenon headlights, and LED taillights. You'll appreciate the masterfully crafted cabin with a wealth of amenities including key-less entry/ignition,a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rear view mirror. Relax in the heated leather seats, take in the ambiance provided by the sunroof, and maintain a connection thank to tech conveniences including a prominent touchscreen, Bluetooth, smartphone app integration, navigation, premium Meridian audio and more!

You'll travel safely in this flawless luxury sedan with traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, airbags, a blind-spot monitor, rear view camera, and parking sensors. It's time to reward yourself with the art of driving that can only be provided by Jaguar. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

____________________

Used Car Loan, Financing, Leasing for Company or Personal use is available at the LOWEST possible rate! OAC. **Haggle Free**Hassel Free**fair Pricing**

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR NINE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $999. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. __________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca    

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

