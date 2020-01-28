810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Harman/Kardon sound, 4WD, Adaptive suspension, Blind spot sensor: warning, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Traction control, Wheels: 20'' x 10.0'' Lightweight Forged.
JEEP KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:
NAVIGATION
ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION
BREMBO BRAKES
20 INCH WHEELS
LAUNCH CONTROL
BACK UP CAMERA
BLIND SPOT WARNING
POST COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM
HARMAN/KARDON SOUND
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT CARBON FIBRE PANO NAVI
* Grand Cherokee owners typically report a solid and high-quality feel to the ride quality both on the road and off, a comfortable and nicely-styled cabin, a potent upgraded stereo system, good lighting, and a tremendous sense of confidence in challenging conditions. Performance from the EcoDiesel engine, as well as fuel consumption, is highly rated. Performance from the Hemi V8 is highly rated, too. Fuel mileage? Not so much. Source: autoTRADER.ca
