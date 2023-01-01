Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

19,045 KM

Details

$71,898

+ tax & licensing
$71,898

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography LWB/HUD/ 360CAM/ REAR EXECUTIVE SEAT

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography LWB/HUD/ 360CAM/ REAR EXECUTIVE SEAT

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

$71,898

+ taxes & licensing

19,045KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056939
  • Stock #: NM0859
  • VIN: salgv3ef2ga295209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0859
  • Mileage 19,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Heads-up Display, 360 Degree Camera, Meridian Sound System, Rear Executive Class Seating, Heated, Ventilated and Memory Seats, Massage Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Automatic Soft-Close Doors, Auto Dimming and Folding Mirrors, Forward Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Reverse Traffic Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, High-Beam Assist, Paddle Shifters, Ambient Lighting, Auto Parking Aid Activation, Eco Stop/Start, 21 Inch Wheels, Accident Free, Single Owner

2016 Silver on Saddle Brown Land Rover Range Rover SC Auobiography Long Wheel Base | Four Wheel Drive

Call today and buy your dream car!!! We are a 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! Northline Motors is a family owned and operated dealership with a huge emphasis on family values. We are winners of 2021 and 2022 Peoples Top Choice Award in GTA, Awarded Top Three Best Dealers in Vaughan by Top Three Rated, Named Best Canadian Business by Canada Business Review Board and accredited by Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating!!! Check our website for weekly new and exciting inventory and or simply stop by our showrooms any time (Coffee and Tea is always on us). Experience luxury, comfort and innovation in our pressure free, friendly showrooms. With over 11 years of experience within the industry, we understand the needs of our customers and work tirelessly to give you an exceptional experience every time! Our prices are extremely competitive and our selection is filled with variety, luxury and quality. We serve customers all over Canada and offer full transparency, vehicle history reports, extended warranties and aftermarket services! For quality that meets your family standards, trust ours!!! Call, or come in today and join the ever-growing Northline Family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

