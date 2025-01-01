Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

66,288 KM

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC DYNAMIC | 4WD | HUD | MERIDIAN | 22"RIM

12880982

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SC DYNAMIC | 4WD | HUD | MERIDIAN | 22"RIM

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Actions
Used
66,288KM
VIN SALWR2EFXGA592299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,288 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

