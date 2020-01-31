Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport TD6 HSE HEADS UP MERIDIAN PANO NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport TD6 HSE HEADS UP MERIDIAN PANO NAVI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4623399
  2. 4623399
  3. 4623399
  4. 4623399
  5. 4623399
  6. 4623399
  7. 4623399
  8. 4623399
  9. 4623399
  10. 4623399
  11. 4623399
  12. 4623399
  13. 4623399
  14. 4623399
  15. 4623399
  16. 4623399
  17. 4623399
  18. 4623399
  19. 4623399
  20. 4623399
  21. 4623399
  22. 4623399
  23. 4623399
  24. 4623399
  25. 4623399
  26. 4623399
  27. 4623399
  28. 4623399
Contact Seller

$46,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,176KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4623399
  • Stock #: 18899
  • VIN: SALWR2KF7GA111428
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Cool box, Factory warranty until October 2020 or 80,000km, Lane departure warning, Blind spot Monitor, Reverse traffic detection, Traffic sign recognition, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Meridian Surround Sound Audio System (825W), Traction control, Wheels: 20'' 5 Split Spoke

(Style 520).



LAND ROVER KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE:



HSE PACKAGE

20 INCH WHEELS

NAVIGATION

PANORAMIC ROOF

ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

HEADS UP DISPLAY

LANE DEPARTURE WARNING

BLIND SPOT MONITOR

REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION

PARK ASSIT

BACK UP CAMERA



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Black 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TD6 HSE HEADS UP MERIDIAN PANO NAVI



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 31,349 KM
$57,910 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 F-...
 69,108 KM
$29,910 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 43,894 KM
$49,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message