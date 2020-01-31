Clean CarFax - Accident Free





Local Ontario Range Rover Supercharged with Clean CarFax - Accident Free. Our 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4WD SUV in Indus Silver is the pinnacle of capability and refinement! Powered by a SuperCharged 5.0 Liter V8 that provides you with 510hp on demand while tethered to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing power. With one of the most excellent off-road systems ever designed, our adaptive Terrain Response Four Wheel Drive allows you to take command of your vehicle to go where few would ever dare - and still achieve near 10.2L/100km on the highway! Our iconic Range Rover Supercharged features a modern look with a prominent grille, hands-free liftgate, and 21-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside our Supercharged trim provides the most desirable creature comforts along with the latest high-tech gadgets like Keep lane assist, auto pilot parking assist, 360 camera, fridge, massaging seats & much more. Tri-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated power-adjustable Oxford leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a heated steering wheel make every ride feel world-class, while an 8-inch full-color infotainment touchscreen, navigation with voice control, Bluetooth phone/audio, and a Meridian audio system keeps you safely connected to civilization.

Of course, safety is a top priority at Land Rover, and with automatic xenon headlights, parking sensors, and traction/stability control with rollover control and hill descent control, you can have peace of mind knowing you and your precious cargo will be kept out of harm's way. Once you get behind the wheel, you'll see why this international icon has a legendary reputation! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

__________________________________________________________________________

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED. Apply Today, Drive Tomorrow! WE CAN HELP! Discover your Exclusive used car loan offer with Easy financing application and a proven way to save money. We offer used car loans for everyone! Good credit car loans, Bad Credit Car loans, No credit car loans, Newcomers to Canada car loans & used car leasing.

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/

__________________________________________________________________________

AS PER OMVIC REGULATION STANDARDS ' VEHICLE IS NOT DERIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR NINE HUNDREDS AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS' $999. THIS VEHICLE WILL BE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION IS DONE!!! YOU DONT HAVE TO PAY FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATE, YOU CAN SAFETY THROUGH YOUR OWN MECHANIC. SOME VEHICLES MAY COME WITH VALID E-TEST!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS RULE PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TOPBILLIN AUTO SALES serving customers from all over Ontario including: GTA, Toronto, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie and London. FOR ALL PROMOS AND FINANCING SOME RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY.

__________________________________________________________________________

Indoor Showroom Location: 7855 KEELE ST, VAUGHAN, ON, L4K1Y6 (JUST NORTH OF HWY7 ON KEELE ST.) BUSINESS HOURS: Mon - Thursday 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM to 6PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM, Sunday 11 AM to 2 PM

https://www.topbillinauto.ca/finance/



