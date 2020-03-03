Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY RED LTHR NAVI 21 INCH WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY RED LTHR NAVI 21 INCH WHEELS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

$63,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,220KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4778106
  • Stock #: 05078
  • VIN: SALWV2EFXGA105078
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 MINI Cooper Cou...
 79,226 KM
$16,910 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne...
 55,790 KM
$45,910 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 TECHNIK...
 237,980 KM
$9,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message