Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE I TD6 I MERIDIAN I PANO I NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE I TD6 I MERIDIAN I PANO I NAVI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

Contact Seller

$48,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,236KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4779276
  • Stock #: 19037
  • VIN: SALWR2KF1GA594964
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

** No Payments for 90 Days! On Approved Credit. ** Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth Audio, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory warranty until September 2020 or 80,000km, Cool Box, Parallel Park Assist, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Meridian Surround Sound Audio System (825W), Wheels: 20'' 5 Split Spoke (Style 520). LAND ROVER KEY FACTORY FEATURES INCLUDE: HSE PACKAGE 20 INCH WHEELS NAVIGATION MERIDIAN SOUND PARALLEL PARK ASSIST PANORAMIC ROOF ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION VENTILATED SEATS HEATED REAR SEATS COOL BOX BACK UP CAMERA Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 32813 kilometers below market average! Black 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE I TD6 I MERIDIAN I PANO I NAVI Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2016 Land Rover Rang...
 33,236 KM
$48,910 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 58,220 KM
$63,910 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S8 S-LINE ...
 105,708 KM
$45,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message