Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged|Dynamic|Navigation|Autobiography Wheels|Pano

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 Supercharged|Dynamic|Navigation|Autobiography Wheels|Pano

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

  1. 5259800
  2. 5259800
Contact Seller

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,575KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259800
  • Stock #: NM0350
  • VIN: SALWR2EF5GA106997
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

2016 Range Rover Sport Supercharged Dynamic


Price does not include Taxes, Licensing, and $10 OMVIC Fee.


COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized on a regular basis, before and after each use including test drives and deliveries. Northline Motors is now offering a suite of customized online-only services including virtual walk-around tours, contact-less paperwork processing, and free delivery to your home within a certain distance. Inquire today!


This vehicle has passed a 160-point Quality Assurance Inspection completed by an authorized and licensed mechanic. Qualifies for up to 6 YEARS WARRANTY! Certification for vehicles available for $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC regulations, Vehicles are not certified, not e-tested, not drivable.


Financing is available for any credit with lowest rate possible. Same day, easy approvals! Extended warranties and aftermarket service options available. We'll take your TRADE-IN today!


Please check our website for our full inventory! Thank you and stay safe! 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northline Motors Inc.

2017 Audi S5 Dynamic...
 46,553 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2014 MINI Cooper Har...
 48,178 KM
$13,899 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Evoq...
 33,710 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

Call Dealer

905-851-XXXX

(click to show)

905-851-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory