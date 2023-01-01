$53,910+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY | MERIDIAN | VENTED SEATS
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
$53,910
- Listing ID: 9905366
- VIN: SALWV2EF5GA579536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,456 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is a high-performance luxury SUV that offers impressive off-road capabilities and a refined interior. Under the hood, the Range Rover Sport Supercharged is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This powertrain combination allows the Range Rover Sport Supercharged to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 5.0 seconds. The exterior of the Range Rover Sport Supercharged features a sleek and aerodynamic design, with bold lines and a distinctive grille. The interior is spacious and luxurious, with high-quality materials, comfortable seats, and advanced technology features like a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
In terms of safety features, the Range Rover Sport Supercharged comes with a range of advanced technologies, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera system.
Other notable features of the Range Rover Sport Supercharged include adaptive air suspension, adjustable driving modes, and a panoramic sunroof.
Overall, the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is a luxurious and capable SUV that offers impressive performance, advanced technology, and a refined and comfortable interior.
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23896 kilometers below market average! Black 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
