2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$53,910 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 4 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9905366

9905366 VIN: SALWV2EF5GA579536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,456 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Power Antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Hydraulic lift Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.