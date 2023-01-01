Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

71,456 KM

Details Description Features

$53,910

+ tax & licensing
$53,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY | MERIDIAN | VENTED SEATS

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport AUTOBIOGRAPHY | MERIDIAN | VENTED SEATS

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$53,910

+ taxes & licensing

71,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9905366
  • VIN: SALWV2EF5GA579536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,456 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is a high-performance luxury SUV that offers impressive off-road capabilities and a refined interior. Under the hood, the Range Rover Sport Supercharged is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine that delivers 510 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. This powertrain combination allows the Range Rover Sport Supercharged to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 5.0 seconds. The exterior of the Range Rover Sport Supercharged features a sleek and aerodynamic design, with bold lines and a distinctive grille. The interior is spacious and luxurious, with high-quality materials, comfortable seats, and advanced technology features like a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system.
In terms of safety features, the Range Rover Sport Supercharged comes with a range of advanced technologies, including adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera system.
Other notable features of the Range Rover Sport Supercharged include adaptive air suspension, adjustable driving modes, and a panoramic sunroof.
Overall, the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged is a luxurious and capable SUV that offers impressive performance, advanced technology, and a refined and comfortable interior.
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23896 kilometers below market average! Black 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2023 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre Owned Dealership Award Winner, 2023 CarGurus Top Rated Dealer, 2020 DealerRater Consumer Choice Award Winner, and 2018 DealerRater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 26th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.

We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $699. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Power Antenna

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Hydraulic lift
Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
