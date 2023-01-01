Menu
2016 Lexus IS 350

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN AWD

Location

105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6

186,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: JTHCE1D24G5010154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Atomic Silver Exterior On Black F-Sport Leather Interior.
Local Trade-In, No Accidents, Clean Carfax, And Certified.
Extended Warranty Options Available! Financing Is Available For All Credit!
This 2016 Lexus IS350 AWD Is Loaded With A F-Sport Package 2 Including Navigation, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Sunroof, 3-Spoke F SPORT Steering Wheel, F SPORT Front Grille, 18" F SPORT Alloys, LFA Full TFT Instrument Cluster, LED Headlights, F SPORT Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, F SPORT Scuff Plates, Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), F SPORT Centre Wheel Ornament, F SPORT Aero Package,And More! We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.
Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.
Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Visit Our Website: https://www.autobasecanada.com
Tags : 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Automatic

