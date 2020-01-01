Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus RX 350

350 WARRANTY F-SPORT 3 HEADS UP NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

350 WARRANTY F-SPORT 3 HEADS UP NAVI

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 4502661
  2. 4502661
  3. 4502661
  4. 4502661
  5. 4502661
  6. 4502661
  7. 4502661
  8. 4502661
  9. 4502661
  10. 4502661
  11. 4502661
  12. 4502661
  13. 4502661
  14. 4502661
  15. 4502661
  16. 4502661
  17. 4502661
  18. 4502661
  19. 4502661
  20. 4502661
  21. 4502661
  22. 4502661
  23. 4502661
  24. 4502661
  25. 4502661
  26. 4502661
  27. 4502661
  28. 4502661
Contact Seller

$43,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,319KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502661
  • Stock #: 18848
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA0GC027074
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Head-Up Display, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, Factory warranty until April 2020 or 80,000km, AWD, Red Leather, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Blind Spot Sensor, F SPORT Leather Seat Surfaces, F SPORT Leather Steering Wheel, Head-Up Display, Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Panoramic Roof, Pre-Collision System, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System w/HDD Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, RX 350 F SPORT Series 3, SPORT S+ Mode, Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM), Wheels: F SPORT 20'' Alloy.



Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents White 2016 Lexus RX 350 WARRANTY F-SPORT 3 HEADS UP NAVI



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 94,490 KM
$24,910 + tax & lic
2016 Jaguar XF R-SPO...
 98,507 KM
$24,910 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz E...
 0 KM
$20,910 + tax & lic
Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888

Send A Message