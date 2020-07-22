Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Lexus RX 350

52,762 KM

Details Description Features

$35,910

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,910

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

Contact Seller
2016 Lexus RX 350

2016 Lexus RX 350

350 I LUXURY PKG. I COMING SOON I NAVI I SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus RX 350

350 I LUXURY PKG. I COMING SOON I NAVI I SUNROOF

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 5407415
  2. 5407415
  3. 5407415
  4. 5407415
  5. 5407415
  6. 5407415
  7. 5407415
  8. 5407415
  9. 5407415
  10. 5407415
  11. 5407415
  12. 5407415
  13. 5407415
  14. 5407415
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5407415
  • Stock #: 19639
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA2GC042191

$35,910

+ taxes & licensing

52,762KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19639
  • Mileage 52,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Sunroof / Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Leather Interior, Local Trade, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Sirius XM Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, AWD, Auto Recirculation AC, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/HDD Navigation, Rear Door Manual Sun Shade, RX 350 Luxury Package, Wheels: 20" Aluminum, Woodgrain & Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. 90 DAY PAYMENT DEFERRAL, O.A.C. FREE Canada-WIDE SHIPPING* * Some restrictions apply, contact us for more details. This vehicle is still undergoing the reconditioning process at Toronto Auto Brokers. Please call or email for the status of this vehicle prior to visiting our showroom. Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Beige 2016 Lexus RX 350 I LUXURY PKG. I COMING SOON I NAVI I SUNROOF Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested. Reviews: * Most owners rave about the RXs stunning cabin and high-tech features, and build quality is highly rated too. On all aspects of thrifty performance and driving comfort, the RX seems to satisfy, and some repeat owners say that the latest RX is the first thats eager to be driven spiritedly. Flexible cargo room and confident operation in slippery conditions help round out the package. Note that some owners describe the drive as serene and comfortable, even on units with up-sized wheels. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Brokers

2017 Land Rover Rang...
 64,186 KM
$66,910 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Panamer...
 56,651 KM
$86,910 + tax & lic
2017 Lamborghini Ave...
 8,911 KM
$469,910 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

Call Dealer

888-422-XXXX

(click to show)

888-422-3104

Alternate Numbers
905-264-9888
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory