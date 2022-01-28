Menu
2016 Maserati Ghibli

66,416 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Maserati Ghibli

2016 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 | CARBON FIBRE | REMOTE START | COMING SOON

2016 Maserati Ghibli

S Q4 | CARBON FIBRE | REMOTE START | COMING SOON

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,416KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8255623
  • Stock #: 89569
  • VIN: ZAM57RTA8G1189569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 89569
  • Mileage 66,416 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

