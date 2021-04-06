Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

84,253 KM

Details Description Features

$35,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C450 4MATIC| AMG SPORT PKG|PANO RF|

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C450 4MATIC| AMG SPORT PKG|PANO RF|

Location

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

1-877-220-1550

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

84,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6909111
  • Stock #: NP3147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NP3147
  • Mileage 84,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Hyacinth red metallic on red leather interior***highly optioned c450 4matic***rear view camera***blind spot assist***active parking assist***collision warning system with active brake***memory package(drivers seat, steering column & mirror)***AMG performace steering wheel***diamond grill***ambient lighting***AMG 5 spoke alloys***AMG styling front spoiler & side skirt***premium sound system***dvd player***keyless go***keyless-start***carbon fibre exterior mirror***AMG sport pkg interior***AMG sport pkg exterior***



Vaughans largest indoor showroom, open 7 days a week, Vellas Auto showcases over 200 certified vehicles! Explore our cars, trucks and SUVs; all hand-picked for their highest quality, with a through 175 point inspection. Car buying made easy!!! BUY AND DRIVE AWAY ALL IN THE SAME DAY! Buy me, touch free online and well coordinate delivery to your front door!



Visit vellasauto.com for superior HD 360° photography and video of interior and exterior, with direct access to the Carfax Vehicle History Report.



Family owned & operated for over 44 years. CarGurus 2021 Top Dealer!!! 4.8 Star Google rating!!! Honesty, integrity, no pressure, hassle-free environment. No hidden fees - Price as advertised plus H.S.T and licensing.



Proudly serving Toronto, GTA, Woodbridge, Vaughan and beyond!!!



****We offer top dollar for your TRADE****



>>>>>Vellas Certified Pre-Owned includes:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 51,474 KM
$48,800 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac Escala...
 33,897 KM
$69,998 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 15,780 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

Vella's Auto Sales & Leasing

260 Jevlan Drive, Unit 4, Vaughan, ON L4L 8B1

Call Dealer

1-877-220-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-220-1550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory