2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

141,000 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 121421
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB6GN308510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Calcite White Exterior On Black Leather Interior, And A Black Ash Wood Trim.
Local Trade-In, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, And Sport Package.
Packages Include Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, Smartphone Integration, Passive Blind Spot Assist, Radio: COMAND System w/Hard Drive Navigation, MB Apps and DVD player, Rear View Camera, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Sport Suspension, 18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke, AMG Styling Package, Aluminum Trim, Sport Brake System (951), Perforated front disc brakes and MB inscribed calipers, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

