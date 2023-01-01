$18,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Autobase
105 Haist Ave Unit 1, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V6
905-264-5588
141,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10220577
- Stock #: 121421
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB6GN308510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Local Trade-In, Certified, Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Extended Warranty Options Available, Financing Available For All Credit, Trade-Ins Are Welcome!
This 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Is Loaded With A Premium Package, And Sport Package.
Packages Include Apple CarPlay, MirrorLink, Smartphone Integration, Passive Blind Spot Assist, Radio: COMAND System w/Hard Drive Navigation, MB Apps and DVD player, Rear View Camera, THERMOTRONIC Automatic Climate Control, Sport Suspension, 18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke, AMG Styling Package, Aluminum Trim, Sport Brake System (951), Perforated front disc brakes and MB inscribed calipers, And More!We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.Follow Us On Instagram, And Facebook.Dont Worry About Rain, Or Snow, Come Into Our 20,000sqft Indoor Showroom, We Have Been In Business For A Decade, With Many Satisfied Clients That Keep Coming Back, And Refer Their Friends And Family. We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience At AutoBase. If You Have The Chance Come In And Experience AutoBase For Yourself.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
