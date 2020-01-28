Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 AMG CONVERTIBLE NAVI LOW KM

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 AMG CONVERTIBLE NAVI LOW KM

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$42,910

+ taxes & licensing

  • 3,455KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4611609
  • Stock #: 18921
  • VIN: WDDKK6FF1GF348453
Exterior Colour
Dark Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Navigation, GPS, Navi, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade, 1 Owner, Heated Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Clean Accident History Report Available, AMG package, 18 Inch wheels, Factory warranty until July 2020 or 80,000km, Adaptive suspension, AIRSCARF® Ventilated Headrest, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Surround Sound System, Memory seat, Traction control.



MERCEDES BENZ FACTORY KEY FEATURES INCLUDE :



NAVIGATION

AMG PACKAGE

AIR SCARF

HEATED LEATHER SEATS

BACK UP CAMERA

SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE

ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION

BLIND SPOT SENSORS

HARMAN/KARDON SOUND







Recent Arrival! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Odometer is 52755 kilometers below market average! Gray 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 AMG CONVERTIBLE NAVI LOW KM



Call today and Buy with Confidence!!! 5 Star Google Review dealership!!! TAB is your 2018 Dealerrater National Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner, as well as your 2017 and 2016 Used Car Dealer of the Year Winner!!! Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.torontoautobrokers.com/, or simply stop by and visit our 20,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Proudly celebrating our 25th year in business, serving the GTA region and customers all across Canada, we are famous for our no-pressure environment, and honest work ethics. We are family owned and operated and thus we treat each one of customers just like family, where every customer is a satisfied customer! We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer competitive and simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more.



We serve most cities in Canada including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more! Give us a chance and you'll see why our customers all come back to TAB! We look forward to serving you and invite you to join the TAB family.



Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.





Awards:

* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

