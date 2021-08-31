Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78,961 KM

Details Description Features

$33,888

+ tax & licensing
Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

Contact Seller
E 400 4MATIC/ACC/NAV/360 CAM/BLIND SPOT/LKA/LED

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

78,961KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7986768
  • Stock #: NM0208
  • VIN: WDDHF6HB2GB229472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NM0208
  • Mileage 78,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience comfort, luxury and a smooth drive every single time with the 2016 Mercedes Benz E 400. This beautiful black on tan leather luxury sedan raises the bar with its high quality interior and long list of safety and comfort options. Vehicle High Value Options Include: ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL NAVIGATION 360 DEGREE CAMERA SUNROOF BLIND SPOT HEATED STEERING WHEEL MEMORY SEATS PUSH START BUTTON KEYLESS ENTRY POWERFOLDING MIRRORS POWER LIFTGATE ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST BAS PLUS WITH STEERING ASSIST LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST WITH REARVIEW CAM COMAND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY PRE-SAFE BRAKE ATTENTION ASSIST Competitive Price! Odometer is 78,961| 2016 BLACK ON TAN LEATHER MERCEDES E-CLASS E400 |All Wheel Drive Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing and/or simply stop by and visit our beautiful showrooms (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises! We serve clients all over Canada so no matter how far you are you can rest assured your transaction will be easy and smooth. We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011. Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You wont regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Storage Box
Audio Voice Control

