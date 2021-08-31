2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

$33,888 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 9 6 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7986768

7986768 Stock #: NM0208

NM0208 VIN: WDDHF6HB2GB229472

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NM0208

Mileage 78,961 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Mechanical All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Storage Box Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.