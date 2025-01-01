Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

95,748 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

350D | DISIEL | HARMAN/KARDON | AMG PKG | PANO

12855371

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

350D | DISIEL | HARMAN/KARDON | AMG PKG | PANO

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,748KM
VIN 4JGDA2EB0GA791697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,748 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Console

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

888-422-3104

905-264-9888
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE