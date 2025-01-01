$31,900+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE
350D | DISIEL | HARMAN/KARDON | AMG PKG | PANO
Location
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
888-422-3104
Used
95,748KM
VIN 4JGDA2EB0GA791697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cavansite Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,748 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Console
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3
