Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599
The 2016 S Class S550 offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, commfort and technology. The acceleration is effortless and the vehicle comes with a long list of impressive safety and entertraintment features.
VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE:
SUNROOF
BLIND SPOT
360 DEGREE CAMERA
PROMASTER SOUND SYSTEM
NAVIGATION
WOOD TRIM
ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS
COOLING SEATS
SEAT MASSAGE/MEMORY SEATS
PUSH BUTTON START
PANEL HEATING
VOICE AMPLIFICATION
AMBIENT LIGHT
Competitive Price! Odometer is 81,178 | 2016 Mercedes-Benz S Class S 550 | All Wheel Drive
Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West. Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!
We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!
We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
Mechanical & Powertrain
Engine: 4.7L Biturbo V8
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
2.65 Axle Ratio
150 Amp Alternator
100-Amp/Hr 520CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Safety
Side Impact Beams
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Interior
Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Send2Benz Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front and Rear Cupholder
Homelink Garage Door Transmitter
Cruise Control
Driver Foot Rest
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather Door Trim Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Net
Cargo Space Lights
Tracker System
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Systems Monitor
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Outside Temp Gauge
Exterior
Clearcoat Paint
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Chrome Bodyside Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Chrome Door Handles
Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Light Tinted Glass
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Grille
Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rear Fog Lamps
Cornering Lights
Perimeter/Approach Lights
LED Brakelights
Door Auto-Latch
Laminated Glass
4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3