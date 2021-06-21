Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

81,178 KM

Details Description Features

$57,888

+ tax & licensing
$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northline Motors Inc.

905-851-1600

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550/360cam/sunroof/promaster sound/blind spot/nav

2016 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550/360cam/sunroof/promaster sound/blind spot/nav

Location

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$57,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462496
  • Stock #: NM000052
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB4GA229134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Two toned- leather brown with black stiches
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,178 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 S Class S550  offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, commfort and technology. The acceleration is effortless and the vehicle comes with a long list of impressive safety and entertraintment features. 

VEHICLE OPTIONS INCLUDE: 

SUNROOF

BLIND SPOT

360 DEGREE CAMERA

PROMASTER SOUND SYSTEM 

NAVIGATION

WOOD  TRIM

ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

HEATED FRONT AND BACK  SEATS

COOLING SEATS

SEAT MASSAGE/MEMORY SEATS

PUSH BUTTON START

PANEL HEATING

VOICE AMPLIFICATION

AMBIENT LIGHT

 

Competitive Price! Odometer is  81,178 |  2016 Mercedes-Benz S Class S 550 | All Wheel Drive

Call today and make your purchase!!! We are a family owned and operated dealership and we pride ourselves on our ethical and transparent transactions. Customer satisfaction is our TOP priority and rest assured we will do everything in our power to make sure you have a good experience with us. Northline Motors is your 2021 GTA Top Choice Luxury Pre-Owned Dealership Award Winner rated by our customers. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.Northlinemotors.com or simply stop by and visit our beautiful indoor showroom  (Coffee/Tea is always on us) located at 4342 Steeles Ave West.  Our experienced sellers will welcome you and answer all your questions patiently and articulately. We proudly serve the GTA region and customers across Canada, in a friendly and hassle-free environment. As a family-owned business, we ensure every transaction is aligned with our family values of honesty, transparency, and loyalty. We would not sell anything; we would not buy!!! We provide the full history report on every vehicle and offer financing and leasing options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, aftermarket services, and much more. You will notice, our prices are extremely competitive and there will be no after-purchase surprises!

We serve cities including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Halifax, and more!

We have repeat and loyal customers who have been with us since our humbled beginnings back in 2011.Pick up the phone today to call us, visit the showroom, book your test drive, purchase your dream car and become a member of the Northline Family. You won’t regret it. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles, unless otherwise specified can be certified at an additional cost of $599. Otherwise, as per OMVIC's regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

Mechanical & Powertrain

Engine: 4.7L Biturbo V8

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

2.65 Axle Ratio

150 Amp Alternator

100-Amp/Hr 520CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension

21.1 Gal. Fuel Tank

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Safety

Side Impact Beams

Collision Prevention Assist Plus

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks

Interior

Driver Seat

Passenger Seat

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Send2Benz Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Front and Rear Cupholder

Homelink Garage Door Transmitter

Cruise Control

Driver Foot Rest

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Leather Door Trim Insert

Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Net

Cargo Space Lights

Tracker System

Smart Device Integration

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Systems Monitor

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Outside Temp Gauge

Exterior

Clearcoat Paint

Body-Colored Front Bumper

Body-Colored Rear Bumper

Chrome Bodyside Insert

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Chrome Door Handles

Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind

Light Tinted Glass

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir

Aluminum Panels

Chrome Grille

Power Open And Close Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Rear Fog Lamps

Cornering Lights

Perimeter/Approach Lights

LED Brakelights

Door Auto-Latch

Laminated Glass

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northline Motors Inc.

Northline Motors Inc.

4342 Steeles Ave W, Vaughan, ON L4L 7H3

905-851-1600

