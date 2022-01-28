Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

124,467 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr

2016 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4dr

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

  1. 8249931
  2. 8249931
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8249931
  • Stock #: 22374
  • VIN: WP1AA2A2XGLA04626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22374
  • Mileage 124,467 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

